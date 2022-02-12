Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.71, but opened at $42.25. Tapestry shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 59,456 shares traded.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.