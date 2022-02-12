Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 935 ($12.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 930 ($12.58) price target for the company.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 756 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.43. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

