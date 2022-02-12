TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 19.8% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 16.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.