Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives $16.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 50.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

