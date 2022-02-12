Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.90

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28.09 ($0.38). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 3,026,872 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £45.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.90.

Get Tekcapital alerts:

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.