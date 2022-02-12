Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.90

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28.09 ($0.38). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 3,026,872 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £45.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.90.
Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)
