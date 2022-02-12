Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.