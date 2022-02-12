TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,927. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

