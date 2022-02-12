Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMSNY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $117.66 on Friday. Temenos has a one year low of $112.39 and a one year high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

