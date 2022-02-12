Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCTZF) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.75 and last traded at $60.82. 3,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

