Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1638342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 155,434 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

