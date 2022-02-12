Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1638342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The firm has a market cap of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
