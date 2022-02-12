Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Terex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$4.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $42.54. 1,516,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

