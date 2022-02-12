TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

TRSSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

