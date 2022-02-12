Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terreno Realty stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

