Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.33).

TSCO opened at GBX 298.15 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.59 ($4.20). The company has a market cap of £22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.93.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

