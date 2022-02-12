Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.33).

TSCO opened at GBX 298.15 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.59 ($4.20). The company has a market cap of £22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.93.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

