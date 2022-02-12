Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

