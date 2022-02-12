Textainer Group Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.