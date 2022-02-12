TFI International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE TFII opened at $107.07 on Thursday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

