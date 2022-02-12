The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Chemours has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

