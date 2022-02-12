The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

GUT stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

