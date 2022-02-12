The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

