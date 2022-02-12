The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

