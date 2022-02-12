The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 53 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

