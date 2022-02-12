The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 28,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $350.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $365.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.