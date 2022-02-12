The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

CELH stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 516.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.