The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

HLI stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.