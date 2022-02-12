The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 31,466 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 314.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

