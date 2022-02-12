The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,746 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

