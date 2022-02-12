The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,719 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN opened at $29.84 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

