The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

