The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.53 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

SO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,271. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Southern by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

