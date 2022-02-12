The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

