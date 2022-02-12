The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

