TheStreet Upgrades Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) to C

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

