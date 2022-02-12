TheStreet Upgrades Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) to C-

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.