Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNCF opened at $4.95 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

