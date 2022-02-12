thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.39) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.83 ($15.89).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.57 and its 200-day moving average is €9.23. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.05).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

