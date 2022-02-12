thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.49) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.83 ($15.89).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

