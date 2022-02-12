Tierion Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.