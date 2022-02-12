Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $423,237.28 and approximately $30.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009908 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

