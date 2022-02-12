Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $236,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

