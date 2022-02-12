Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $151,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 363.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

