TopBidder Price Down 3.2% This Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $34,660.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00037851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00103941 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

