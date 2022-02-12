Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

TMTNF stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

