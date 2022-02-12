Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.20.

TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$115.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $756,418 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

