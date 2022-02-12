Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$123.00 to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Toromont Industries traded as high as C$115.77 and last traded at C$115.60, with a volume of 97620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$114.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

