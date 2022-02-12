Transcodium Market Capitalization Tops $671,920.93 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $671,920.93 and approximately $3,762.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

