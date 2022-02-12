Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.32

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.32 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.89). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91), with a volume of 12,970 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.06 million and a P/E ratio of 67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.14.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal bought 5,112 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,705.40). Also, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,849.90). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,864.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

