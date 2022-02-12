Trexquant Investment LP Buys 16,675 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of HyreCar worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.73.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

