Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

