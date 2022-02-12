Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.