Trexquant Investment LP Invests $278,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $878.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

